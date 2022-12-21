Denver developing plan to help recent influx of migrants amid coming cold snap

The city of Denver works on a plan to help keep more than 1,000 migrants safe in the coming arctic blast.

More than 1,300 migrants have arrived in the city since Dec. 9. An additional 175 have arrived overnight, the city said Tuesday.

About 470 are using city emergency shelters, down from over 500, and an additional 190 or so are in emergency shelters run by partner organizations, but they came from the warm climates of Venezuela and Nicaragua.

They didn't come with winter gear, so Wednesday the city will give an update on how they plan to keep everyone safe.

After reaching nearly 50 degrees before 3 p.m. Wednesday, the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday. Then temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday morning.

Denver is a so-called, "sanctuary city," meaning local authorities won't deport people or cooperate with federal immigration officials in attempts to deport people.

CBS News Colorado expects to learn more about Denver's plans on Wednesday.

People who can help are asked to visit denvergov.org or email donations@denvergov.org.