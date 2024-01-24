Denver Deputy Sheriff Jeremiah Espinoza-Young arrested by Aurora police

Denver Deputy Sheriff Jeremiah Espinoza-Young has been arrested by Aurora police. Espinoza-Young is facing charges of attempting to influence a public servant, false reporting to authorities, leaving the scene after striking unattended property and careless driving.

Jeremiah Espinoza-Young Denver Sheriff Department

Espinoza-Young was placed on investigatory leave on Jan. 3. According to the Denver Sheriff Department, the Office of the Independent Monitor has been made aware of the situation and the Public Integrity Division has an active open investigation into the arrest.

Espinoza-Young became a deputy sheriff in 2016 and is assigned to the Denver County Jail.