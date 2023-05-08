Denver Department of Public Safety will be testing Outdoor Warning Sirens

The Denver Department of Public Safety along with the Denver Office of Emergency Management are partnering up to test the Outdoor Warning Sirens and landline or opt-in Reverse Emergency Notification system next week.

Officials say testing will take place from May 8 through May 12. The testing is meant to ensure Denver's emergency technology is functional, therefore residents should not be alarmed. During the test, there is no need to take action.

REN testing will take place every 45 minutes in various neighborhoods in the city. The siren could possibly be heard throughout the city and at Denver International Airport.

Denver Department of Public Safety's REN testing schedule is listed below:

Monday, May 8, 2023

8:00 AM: Highlands

8:45 AM: West Highlands

9:30 AM: Belcaro

10:15 AM: Sun Valley & West Colfax

11:00 AM: Sloans lake & Jefferson Park

11:45 AM: Gateway/ Green Valley Ranch

12:30 PM: Barnum West & Harvey Park South

1:15 PM: Cole & Cheesman Park

2:00 PM: Elyria-Swansea & Skyland

2:45 PM: Clayton & University Park

3:30 PM: Congress Park

4:15 PM: Northeast Park Hill

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

8:00 AM: Union Station

8:45 AM: North Park Hill

9:30 AM: Valverde & Fort Logan

10:15 AM: Speer

11:00 AM: Baker & Indian Creek

11:45 AM: Wash Park & Wash Park West

12:30 PM: Capitol Hill

1:15 PM: Hale

2:00 PM: Washington Virginia Vale

2:45 PM: Cherry Creek

3:30 PM: Harvey Park

4:15 PM: Lowry Field

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

8:00 AM: Bear Valley & City Park

8:45 AM: University

9:30 AM: Mar Lee & Kennedy

10:15 AM: Platt Park & Civic Center

11:00 AM: Lincoln Park & Rosedale

11:45 AM: Montbello

12:30 PM: Auraria & Westwood

1:15 PM: Central Business District

2:00 PM: Five Points

2:45 PM: Virginia Village

3:30 PM: North Capitol Hill & Wellshire

4:15 PM: Hampden South

Thursday, May 11, 2023

8:00AM: Windsor

8:45 AM: Athmar Park & Whittier

9:30 AM: Globeville & Ruby Hill

10:15 AM: Cory-Merrill & Barnum

11:00 AM: Overland & Marston

11:45 AM: Country Club & Montclair

12:30 PM: East Colfax & Chaffee Park

1:15 PM: Southmoor Park & College View/South Platte

2:00 PM: Goldsmith & Villa Park

2:45 PM: Central Park

3:30 PM: Hampden

4:15 PM: Washington Park West

Friday, May 12, 2023

8:00AM: University Hills

8:45 AM: City Park West

9:30 AM: Hilltop

10:15 AM: South Park Hill

11:00 AM: Washington Park

11:45 AM: Sunnyside

12:30 PM: Berkley

1:15 PM: Regis

2:00 PM: N/A

2:45 PM: N/A

3:30 PM: N/A

4:15 PM: N/A