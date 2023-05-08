Denver Department of Public Safety will be testing Outdoor Warning Sirens
The Denver Department of Public Safety along with the Denver Office of Emergency Management are partnering up to test the Outdoor Warning Sirens and landline or opt-in Reverse Emergency Notification system next week.
Officials say testing will take place from May 8 through May 12. The testing is meant to ensure Denver's emergency technology is functional, therefore residents should not be alarmed. During the test, there is no need to take action.
REN testing will take place every 45 minutes in various neighborhoods in the city. The siren could possibly be heard throughout the city and at Denver International Airport.
Denver Department of Public Safety's REN testing schedule is listed below:
Monday, May 8, 2023
8:00 AM: Highlands
8:45 AM: West Highlands
9:30 AM: Belcaro
10:15 AM: Sun Valley & West Colfax
11:00 AM: Sloans lake & Jefferson Park
11:45 AM: Gateway/ Green Valley Ranch
12:30 PM: Barnum West & Harvey Park South
1:15 PM: Cole & Cheesman Park
2:00 PM: Elyria-Swansea & Skyland
2:45 PM: Clayton & University Park
3:30 PM: Congress Park
4:15 PM: Northeast Park Hill
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
8:00 AM: Union Station
8:45 AM: North Park Hill
9:30 AM: Valverde & Fort Logan
10:15 AM: Speer
11:00 AM: Baker & Indian Creek
11:45 AM: Wash Park & Wash Park West
12:30 PM: Capitol Hill
1:15 PM: Hale
2:00 PM: Washington Virginia Vale
2:45 PM: Cherry Creek
3:30 PM: Harvey Park
4:15 PM: Lowry Field
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
8:00 AM: Bear Valley & City Park
8:45 AM: University
9:30 AM: Mar Lee & Kennedy
10:15 AM: Platt Park & Civic Center
11:00 AM: Lincoln Park & Rosedale
11:45 AM: Montbello
12:30 PM: Auraria & Westwood
1:15 PM: Central Business District
2:00 PM: Five Points
2:45 PM: Virginia Village
3:30 PM: North Capitol Hill & Wellshire
4:15 PM: Hampden South
Thursday, May 11, 2023
8:00AM: Windsor
8:45 AM: Athmar Park & Whittier
9:30 AM: Globeville & Ruby Hill
10:15 AM: Cory-Merrill & Barnum
11:00 AM: Overland & Marston
11:45 AM: Country Club & Montclair
12:30 PM: East Colfax & Chaffee Park
1:15 PM: Southmoor Park & College View/South Platte
2:00 PM: Goldsmith & Villa Park
2:45 PM: Central Park
3:30 PM: Hampden
4:15 PM: Washington Park West
Friday, May 12, 2023
8:00AM: University Hills
8:45 AM: City Park West
9:30 AM: Hilltop
10:15 AM: South Park Hill
11:00 AM: Washington Park
11:45 AM: Sunnyside
12:30 PM: Berkley
1:15 PM: Regis
2:00 PM: N/A
2:45 PM: N/A
3:30 PM: N/A
4:15 PM: N/A
