1 woman killed, 1 woman stabbed, 1 man assaulted at residential complex on Harvard Ave in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Police Department is working to learn about how multiple violent scenes at a residential complex on E Harvard Avenue in Denver might be connected. 

A woman was killed in a stabbing at the complex on Wednesday morning, and another woman was injured in a stabbing as well. DPD also confirmed a man was assaulted. Another man was being detained and interviewed in connection to all three victims. 

harvard-ave-stabbing-2-blumer.jpg
CBS

According to DPD, after a call at 8 a.m. police responded to the report of a stabbing in the 10100 block of E Harvard Way. One woman was pronounced dead on scene as a result of injuries in a stabbing, and another woman was also stabbed and injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

In the same residential complex near 2500 S Dayton Way, a man was assaulted. Witnesses were able to keep the man assaulting the victim from getting away. 

Police showed up to the scene on Dayton and they detained the man witnesses had apprehended. Investigators were working to learn how this person might be connected to the homicide/stabbing and assault investigations. 

harvard-park-stabbing-1.jpg
CBS
First published on December 7, 2022 / 11:02 AM

