16-year-old boy shot, killed near DU campus; 2 men arrested, face murder charges

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near the DU Campus on Buchtel Boulevard in Denver early on Saturday, and police confirmed two suspects were arrested in connection to his death on Sunday.

Both Emilio Gomez, 20, and Josiah Cruz, 18, were arrested in connection to the shooting death of the teen. Gomez faces a charge for First-Degree Murder, and Cruz faces a charge for Accessory to First Degree Murder.

According to Denver Police Department, it was early hours around 2 a.m. when police responded to the shooting in the 2200 block of Buchtel. Officers arrived on scene of a building in the area, and the 16-year-old was found dead.

Final charges against Gomez and Cruz will be determined by Denver DA's office.