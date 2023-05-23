Denver cultural icon Cleo Parker Robinson Dance launches expansion plan

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance blessed the ground for a new multi-million dollar building. The capital campaign starts now for the new Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts. Designs for the building are still being finalized, but it's going to house a new theatre, new rehearsal and classroom spaces, a new reception area, and to make the entire building ADA accessible.

Rendering of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance expansion. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

At the ceremony, Mayor Michael Hancock spoke, as well as Cleo Parker Robinson and Malik Robinson. Douglas Good Feather, Brother Jeff Fard, and Reverend Timothy Tyler offered blessings for the land on which the new facility will be built.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance has been housed in the historic Shorter AME Church since 1987. That beautiful building will remain with the new building next to it and incorporated into it.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance ensemble circa 1978. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

Cleo Parker Robinson founded her African American modern dance ensemble in 1970. It's wrapping it's 52nd season. The troupe performs globally, but here in Denver there is a Dance Academy, Youth Ensemble, Junior Youth Ensemble, and a partnership that brings dance into schools across the Denver Metro Area.