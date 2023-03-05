Denver-based company crafts wine for audiences often overlooked: Moms, millenials and women of color

It might be the label that draws you to this company's wine bottle or its message on the cork. Founded in Denver in August of 2021, Mom Juice Wine company is tapping into audiences that are often overlooked: moms, millennials and women of color.

"We're all about being different-- with our branding, with our messaging and with our words. We wanted it to be fun and a little bit sassy," said Kristin Taylor, one of the founders of Mom Juice Wine and the CEO.

Taylor started it with her business partner Macie Mincey. Mincey is a mother of two and Taylor is a godmother to several of her friends' kids. Taylor is Black and Mincey is Asian-American.

Co-founders of Mom Juice Wine Kristin Taylor, left, and Macie Mincey, right. Mom Juice / Courtesy

"There's really no one talking to them as people, as humans, who really understand the experience," Taylor said. "It's to show little girls, who look like me and who look like you, that we can do it."

The founders came up with the company name after witnessing interactions their friends were having with their own kids.

"I realized there was this cute phrase they were saying of like 'oh, no honey, don't touch this, that's mom's juice... that mom juice, back up,' and it was something so cute, and I realized the phrase was truly something that's said across the nation in book clubs or girls' groups," said Taylor.

The wine is distributed in more than 100 Colorado stores. Its ingredients also make it different than other wines.

"It's less than five ingredients, low sugar, it's because we use high-end products, and we don't use things like animal products to filter our wines," Taylor said. "We decided to make it a little more expensive for us to produce so it's better for you."

Taylor and Mincey created their wine with passion and intention, hoping to make a difference in the community and wine country, one bottle at a time. "You can do anything you set your mind to. Do not take no for an answer," said Taylor. "As women, you have a community here -- especially in Colorado -- that's willing to help."

To learn more visit momjuicewine.com