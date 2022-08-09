Denver on track to make top five list of 90 degree days for third year in a row

If you think it has been another hot summer in Denver, you're right. So far this year we've had 46 days with a high of 90 degrees or higher, compared to 38 days through the same time last year.

We're on pace to make it into the top five list of 90 degree days for the third year in a row. Last year Denver tied with 2018 for fifth place. We only need 13 more days with a high of 90 or better to tie fifth place again, and 16 more days to secure a new spot in third place.

With a high expected in the 90s through at least Sunday we should easily add on five more days to the total for this year. And with at least 5 to 6 more weeks ahead where 90 degree temps are possible, there is a high probability that we'll break into the top five once again.

A huge wildcard in Denver's total number of 90 degree days for the year will be the month of September, which over the last decade, has produced an average of 6 to 7 days with a high of 90 degrees or higher. September is known as a transition month for Denver's weather with a large temperature swing between the beginning and the end of month as fall weather patterns start to appear.