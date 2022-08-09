Watch CBS News
CBS News Colorado

Denver on track to make top five list of 90 degree days for third year in a row

By Chris Spears

/ CBS Colorado

Hot stretch of 90s ahead with only scattered storms
Hot stretch of 90s ahead with only scattered storms 03:18

If you think it has been another hot summer in Denver, you're right. So far this year we've had 46 days with a high of 90 degrees or higher, compared to 38 days through the same time last year.

90-degree-counter-chris.png
Through August 9, Denver has had 46 days with a high temperature of 90 degrees of higher. The same period last year produced 38 days of 90 degree heat. CBS

We're on pace to make it into the top five list of 90 degree days for the third year in a row. Last year Denver tied with 2018 for fifth place. We only need 13 more days with a high of 90 or better to tie fifth place again, and 16 more days to secure a new spot in third place.

top-5-years-chris.png
Denver is on track to make it into the top five list of 90 degree days for the third year in a row. Through August 9, the city has measured 46 days with a high temperature at 90 degrees or higher at the airport. CBS

With a high expected in the 90s through at least Sunday we should easily add on five more days to the total for this year. And with at least 5 to 6 more weeks ahead where 90 degree temps are possible, there is a high probability that we'll break into the top five once again.

A huge wildcard in Denver's total number of 90 degree days for the year will be the month of September, which over the last decade, has produced an average of 6 to 7 days with a high of 90 degrees or higher. September is known as a transition month for Denver's weather with a large temperature swing between the beginning and the end of month as fall weather patterns start to appear.

sept-90-degree-list-chris.png
Over the last decade, September has averaged 6 to 7 days with a high of 90 degrees or higher in Denver. CBS
Chris Spears
Chris-Spears-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 3:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.