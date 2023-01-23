Watch CBS News
Denver city council voting on jaywalking measure Monday night

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver City Council to vote on decriminalizing jaywalking
Denver City Council to vote on decriminalizing jaywalking 01:48

People might be able to jaywalk in Denver without worry about getting a ticket if a new measure passes.

Denver's City Council is meeting tonight to vote on a plan to decriminalize jaywalking.

Councilmembers advocating for this say jaywalking shouldn't be a priority for police officers. They also argue that with snow and ice on the roads and sidewalks, sometimes finding a crosswalk or crossing the street at one can be almost impossible.

City data shows police have given out 135 citations for jaywalking since 2017. Of those ticketed, about 41% were given to Black people, despite being only 10% of the city's population.

Some councilmembers don't agree with this proposal, saying it's not going to make the streets any safer.

The city council is meeting starts Monday at 3:30 p.m. We'll let you know the decision on this measure after it's been voted on.

