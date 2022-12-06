Watch CBS News
Denver City Council moves forward on plan to redevelop Park Hill Golf Course

The Denver City Council has approved a plan to move forward with a proposal to redevelop Park Hill Golf Course. On Monday night, the council voted 10-3 on the first step in what could be a long process. 

The plan includes a new large park along open spaces and connecting greenways so you can get from east to west in the area. 

The city would also like a grocer to open a store at 35th and Colorado Boulevard, as well as other businesses, and include more low-income housing options. 

"We all have the same common needs. I believe our city needs more open space, yet I also believe our city needs more affordable housing. We find ourselves in a climate crisis and a housing crisis," said District 1 city council member Amanda Sandoval. 

The council is expected to vote on more action on Jan. 23, 2023. That meeting includes a public hearing. 

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 4:23 PM

