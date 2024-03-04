Watch CBS News
Denver Center for the Performing Arts announces performances for 2024-2025 subscription season

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced upcoming performances for the 2024-2025 subscription season along with added attraction titles. On Monday morning, the DCPA released the titles for the performances that will be joining the previously announced national tour launch of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical.

Those include several Tony Award-winning hits along with legendary musicals and some new productions. 

2-bttf-roger-bart-casey-likes-photo-by-matthew-murphy-and-evan-zimmerman.jpg
Back to the Future DCPA

"Not everyone has the same tastes or sensibilities, but over the course of a year, I think if there's sort of something for everyone as we say; comedy, drama, musicals, plays, that's something that we are looking for when we put together the full season," said John Ekeberg, Executive Director of DCPA Broadway and Cabaret.    

On the subscription package at the Buell Theatre is Funny Girl, Back to the Future: The Musical, Life of Pi, THE WIZ, & Juliet, Some Like it Hot, Gutenberg! The Musical! 

Other added attractions include the beloved returns of Hamilton, THE BOOK OF MORMON, MAMMA MIA!, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and more. 

"I do think that we are bringing the best of Broadway to Denver. These productions are the best that are out there and to be a subscriber means you are really committing to 8 shows over the course of the year. You get your same seats each time. You have the shows on your calendar, it's all set up, you don't have to about tickets selling out or any of that, and it's really being a part of the cultural scene of Denver through Broadway theater," said Ekeburg.  

The Denver Center said the best way to see all your favorite performances is with full-season subscriptions as low as eight payments of $67 at denvercenter.org/broadway.

"We have payment plans so really, at the end of the day, it can be something that really is affordable for folks," said Ekeburg.  

Title (Subscription Shows Bold)

Dates

Theatre

The Second City: Comedian Rhapsody

Jul 17-Aug 11, 2024

Galleria

Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End

Sep 4-22, 2024

Galleria

KIMBERLY AKIMBO (national tour launch)

Sep 22-Oct 5, 2024

Buell

Hamilton

Oct 16-Nov 24, 2024

Buell

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Nov 2, 2024-May 4, 2025

Galleria

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Nov 29-Dec 1, 2024

Buell

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Dec 6-8, 2024

Buell

Funny Girl

Dec 10-22, 2024

Buell

Back to the Future: The Musical

Jan 22-Feb 9, 2025

Buell

Mean Girls

Feb 25-Mar 2, 2025

Buell

Life of Pi

Mar 18-30, 2025

Buell

THE WIZ

Apr 8-26, 2025

Buell

The Addams Family

May 2-4, 2025

Buell

THE BOOK OF MORMON

May 6-18, 2025

Buell

& Juliet

Jun 4-15, 2025

Buell

MAMMA MIA!

Jun 25-29, 2025

Buell

Some Like it Hot

Jul 8-20, 2025

Buell

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Aug 5-10, 2025

Buell

"You want to make sure  when you go onto the computer that you're hitting denvercenter.org. Any other tickets bought from other sites could be fraudulent, but at best you're spending too much. You'll get definitely the best prices and the best locations directly from denvercenter.org," said Ekeburg. "Any dollar you spend with us directly goes to the Denver Center with the other brokers, it's just a profit stream for those other folks who have found a way to get the tickets."  

Single tickets will go on sale at a later date. Likewise, patrons are encouraged to check denvercenter.org/tickets-events regularly for shows added throughout the year. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 10:25 AM MST

