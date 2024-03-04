Denver Center for the Performing Arts announces performances for 2024-2025 subscription season

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced upcoming performances for the 2024-2025 subscription season along with added attraction titles. On Monday morning, the DCPA released the titles for the performances that will be joining the previously announced national tour launch of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical.

Those include several Tony Award-winning hits along with legendary musicals and some new productions.

Back to the Future DCPA

"Not everyone has the same tastes or sensibilities, but over the course of a year, I think if there's sort of something for everyone as we say; comedy, drama, musicals, plays, that's something that we are looking for when we put together the full season," said John Ekeberg, Executive Director of DCPA Broadway and Cabaret.

On the subscription package at the Buell Theatre is Funny Girl, Back to the Future: The Musical, Life of Pi, THE WIZ, & Juliet, Some Like it Hot, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Other added attractions include the beloved returns of Hamilton, THE BOOK OF MORMON, MAMMA MIA!, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and more.

"I do think that we are bringing the best of Broadway to Denver. These productions are the best that are out there and to be a subscriber means you are really committing to 8 shows over the course of the year. You get your same seats each time. You have the shows on your calendar, it's all set up, you don't have to about tickets selling out or any of that, and it's really being a part of the cultural scene of Denver through Broadway theater," said Ekeburg.

The Denver Center said the best way to see all your favorite performances is with full-season subscriptions as low as eight payments of $67 at denvercenter.org/broadway.

"We have payment plans so really, at the end of the day, it can be something that really is affordable for folks," said Ekeburg.

Title (Subscription Shows Bold) Dates Theatre The Second City: Comedian Rhapsody Jul 17-Aug 11, 2024 Galleria Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End Sep 4-22, 2024 Galleria KIMBERLY AKIMBO (national tour launch) Sep 22-Oct 5, 2024 Buell Hamilton Oct 16-Nov 24, 2024 Buell Gutenberg! The Musical! Nov 2, 2024-May 4, 2025 Galleria Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical Nov 29-Dec 1, 2024 Buell Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis Dec 6-8, 2024 Buell Funny Girl Dec 10-22, 2024 Buell Back to the Future: The Musical Jan 22-Feb 9, 2025 Buell Mean Girls Feb 25-Mar 2, 2025 Buell Life of Pi Mar 18-30, 2025 Buell THE WIZ Apr 8-26, 2025 Buell The Addams Family May 2-4, 2025 Buell THE BOOK OF MORMON May 6-18, 2025 Buell & Juliet Jun 4-15, 2025 Buell MAMMA MIA! Jun 25-29, 2025 Buell Some Like it Hot Jul 8-20, 2025 Buell Moulin Rouge! The Musical Aug 5-10, 2025 Buell

"You want to make sure when you go onto the computer that you're hitting denvercenter.org. Any other tickets bought from other sites could be fraudulent, but at best you're spending too much. You'll get definitely the best prices and the best locations directly from denvercenter.org," said Ekeburg. "Any dollar you spend with us directly goes to the Denver Center with the other brokers, it's just a profit stream for those other folks who have found a way to get the tickets."

Single tickets will go on sale at a later date. Likewise, patrons are encouraged to check denvercenter.org/tickets-events regularly for shows added throughout the year.