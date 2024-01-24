Denver celebrates affordable housing complex with early childhood education center

The City of Denver celebrated another affordable housing milestone on Wednesday. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston joined Gov. Jared Polis in the grand opening of The Rose on Colfax.

This complex has 82 units that are connected to an early childhood education center for those living there. The housing units are designed for tenants whose household income ranges from 30% to 70% of the median income.

"Denver's dream is that this is a place where the kids who grew up in this city can still afford to live in this city. Denver's dream is that this is a place where someone who is fighting to make their way and to find a first job and start a career, can afford to still live in this city in units where they know they don't have to pay 30% to rent," said Johnston.

The development is near the RTD bus stop at Colfax and Willow Street, which fits with Polis' goal of creating housing that not only Coloradans can afford but also allows them to live near work with easy transport to get where they need to go.