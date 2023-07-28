Denver buys Best Western hotel for "permanent supportive housing"

The Denver Housing Authority has approved the purchase of the 194-unit Best Western Central Park hotel located at 4595 Quebec Street. The hotel will be used for permanent supportive housing.

This purchase will support Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's plan to help 1,000 unhoused residents move indoors and get them off the streets, according to the DHA.

"Unsheltered homelessness is an emergency situation in Denver, and we are laser focused on bringing 1,000 people safely inside while permanently decommissioning encampments by the end of 2023," Mayor Johnston said. "This acquisition is the first key piece of that puzzle and puts us on a solid path to achieving our goal, connecting our unhoused neighbors to housing and low-barrier shelter, and improving quality of life in neighborhoods across our city."

The property will be purchased for $25.95 million using approximately $11 million from the DHA Delivers for Denver bond funds.