Denver Broncos Orange Zone fan turns converted firehouse into mecca of orange and blue

Pueblo man turns old fire house into mecca for Broncos fans

Pueblo man turns old fire house into mecca for Broncos fans

Pueblo man turns old fire house into mecca for Broncos fans

Look around Kevin and Sue Nunn's converted firehouse in Pueblo and you'll know Broncos Country is strong south of Denver. Every wall, corner, shelf, kitchen cabinet and room is Broncos themed.

The couple has been collecting Broncos memorabilia since the 1970s.

Kevin and Sue Nunn's converted fire house in Pueblo is all about the Denver Broncos. CBS

"When we got married she had some Broncos stuff and we took and collected everything together," Kevin said. "She's a Broncos fan and I'm a Broncos fan."

So when they bought the firehouse at auction in 2013, they converted it into a Broncos party house. Where a fire engine once parked now sits a Broncos golf cart.

"That's our beer-getter," Kevin said. "I take a keg of beer on the back, I go to the liquor store, I get a keg of beer, and unload it."

The kitchen is only used for game time food and the game room doubles as an office.

"Some people call it a museum, some people call it a mancave," Kevin said.

Orange Zone fan's Broncos memorabilia CBS

All kinds of names, it's our fire station," said Sue.

Every home game, Kevin and Sue make the two-hour trip to Denver to watch the Broncos but when the team is away, they invite their friends and family over. At times, they've had almost 60 people watching with them.

Even former Broncos players, like Simon Fletcher and Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar, have visited.

"He (Randy) came in, he walked around and he looked at his picture right here, and then he was just amazed," Kevin said. "He came back in and just didn't want to leave... it was a lot of fun."

It's obvious Kevin has been a Broncos fan his entire life and will stay one through thick and thin.

CBS Colorado's Michelle Griego traveled to southern Colorado to check out a converted firehouse that's all about the Denver Broncos. CBS

"I love the Broncos. I love everything about them," he said.