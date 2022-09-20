See where the Broncos are listed in the NFL Power Rankings after Week 2

A win is a win, and despite some mid-game struggles the Broncos came out on top against the Texans on Sunday. That result -- combined with lots of losses for other teams above them -- has bumped Denver into the upper half of the CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings.

Sports writer Pete Prisco assembles the rankings each week during the season, and has listed Denver at No. 13. That's 7 slots above where they were a week ago.

"They are struggling on offense, but the defense bailed them out against the Texans. Russell Wilson needs to pick it up starting this week against the 49ers," Prisco wrote.

Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos catches a pass before being tackled by Derek Stingley Jr. #24 of the Houston Texans during the second quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on September 18, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Former Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall says the defense "stepped up" in Week 2.

"I think they held the Texans to 2-for-13 on 3rd down. That's stellar. That's how you win football games -- getting off the field on 3rd down as a defense," he said on the Upon Further Review podcast.

The Broncos are now preparing for a Sunday Night Football game in Denver against the San Francisco 49ers, who Prisco has listed at No. 9.