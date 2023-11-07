Broncos owners announce plans for brand new, privately-funded team headquarters

The Broncos announced plans Tuesday for a brand new, state-of-the-art team headquarters which the team ownership group will fund privately. The construction on the new headquarters will begin this spring and will be ready in time for the kickoff of the 2026 season.

The new facility will be entirely funded by the Walton-Penner family. It's the second planned major investment into team facilities in their ownership tenure, following a $100 million upgrade to Empower Field at Mile High earlier this year.

The new facility will be roughly 30% larger than the current facility and will house player-focused spaces including a new, expanded locker room, sports performance areas, and meeting rooms on the first floor, football operations on the second floor, and team business operations on the third floor.

The Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse will be incorporated into the plans.

The new facility will sit on what is currently the grass berm used for fan seating during training camp, and the parking lot south of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. Temporary seating will be constructed for fans to use during training camp in 2024 and 2025, with permanent seating planned for training camp in 2026.

"Our vision is to create a new home for the Denver Broncos that reflects our values of winning and teamwork with a modern Colorado design," Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner said. "While we considered several options to modify our current facility, we decided to do this the right way by building a new player-centered headquarters with an efficient layout and the latest amenities. Having both our football and business operations on the same campus will foster a championship environment in pursuit of our goals on and off the field."

The new facility will focus on sustainability and will feature locally sourced materials and energy-efficient designs.

Broncos President Damani Leech said the planning process for a new team headquarters began a year ago when team executives toured facilities of other professional sports teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

The current facility was built in 1990. Centura Health signed a 10-year naming rights deal in May of 2023 and will continue with those rights with the new facility, with a specific name for the new facility coming this offseason.