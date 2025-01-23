Three Denver Broncos up for prestigious awards at NFL Honors ceremony

Three members of the Denver Broncos are up for some prestigious awards at the NFL honors ceremony at this year's Super Bowl.

DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 18: Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos talks with quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham #8 and Bo Nix #10 in the first half during the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on August 18, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. Tyler Schank / Getty Images

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II is one of the five finalists for the Associated Press' "Defensive Player of the Year." Surtain allowed just 37 receptions and had four interceptions in his stellar campaign.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix is one of the five finalists for the NFL's "Rookie of the Year." Nix led the Broncos to their first playoff appearance in 9 years and threw for over 3,700 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Head coach Sean Payton is a finalist for "Coach of the Year." His leadership and culture building led the Broncos back to the playoffs despite overcoming some serious salary cap woes.

The winners will be announced at the NFL Honors in New Orleans on Feb. 6.