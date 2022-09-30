Week of events kick off as part of Denver Beer Week

Many Colorado residents are big fans of beer, and the brewing industry is a key employer in the Centennial State. People in the Mile High City are now celebrating that with Denver Beer Week.

The 2022 Denver Beer Trail kicks off on Friday. It will be a week featuring over 160 beer related events at breweries. Those events include brewery tours, Beer With Breakfast and even Rooftop Yoga With Beer.

Beer is served up at Raíces Brewing Company, located at 2060 West Colfax Avenue. CBS

The beer industry has created more than 17,000 jobs across Colorado.

Raíces Brewing Company was the site of Friday's Denver Beer Week kickoff, and its founder Jose Beteta says representation across the craft beer industry is important.

"Currently there is less than 1% of breweries around the country which are almost a 9,000 that are Latino owned, yet our consumption as close to 20-25%, so we saw a huge discrepancy there in consumption and ownership and we thought we needed to step in here and create this space where our people can feel welcome but also share this opportunity to share our culture with everyone else," Beteta said.

Denver Beer Week ends with the Great American Beer Festival. That will take place Oct. 6-8 at the Colorado Convention Center.