Denver basic income program seeks to bring relief to people experiencing homelessness

Those experiencing homelessness in Denver get a little help

People experiencing homelessness in Denver can now submit an application to be a part of the Denver basic income program.

The program gives participants monthly payments in an effort to offer consistent support as recipients work to get into housing.

Applications opened Monday and will be open until Nov. 3.

In order to be eligible, you must have a relationship with one of the organizations partnering with the Denver Basic Income Project. Those are listed online at denverbasicincomeproject.org/partners.

Anyone who is not connected to one of those organizations can still fill out an interest form at denverbasicincomeproject.org/participant-criteria.

Participants will be selected randomly and anyone who doesn't get picked will be added to the waitlist.