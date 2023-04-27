Denver Art Museum holding multi-cultural Día del Niño celebration

The Denver Art Museum has been celebrating Día del Niño for 20 years, each celebration getting bigger than the last.

"It is a great way for the families to come and see that there is all kinds of activities and the art that is in there. Art from established artists, but also the kids' art," said Clara Ricciardi, Senior Spanish Language and Community Engagement Liaison at the Denver Art Museum.

Denver Art Museum

The celebration in 2023 starts with free admission to the museum all day. In addition to that, there will be live dance and music performances, hands-on activities, and multi-language readings.

The Museum has partnered with Feel the Beat, a local organization that brings music experiences to individuals of all abilities. They create a sound-accessible environment using vibrotactile technology.

"They are going to bring a floor where the kids can feel the vibration and they are going to be able to dance," Ricciardi explained.

The Día del Niño celebration will also feature the work of Mexican artist Pardo-Heli. Their scenic piece called "TLAOLLI" will be on display. It celebrates the importance of el maíz, or corn, in the Americas.

"It is a performance. It is a group of dancers and musicians and choreographer that are coming all the way from Guadalajara, Mexico, and they are coming for the Biennial. They are presenting in the Biennial of the Americas, and one of their stops is Día del Niño at the museum," Ricciardi said.

Denver Art Museum

The Denver Preschool Program will have celebrity guests reading stories in English and Spanish, and books will be given to each child while supplies last.

LINK: Día del Niño at the Denver Art Museum

Día del Niño celebrations at the Denver Art Museum run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Admission to the museum is free.