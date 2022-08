Denver Animal Shelter adoptions at half price through August for national campaign

Are you looking for a new four-legged best friend?

CBS

Denver Animal Shelter is taking part in the national "Clear the Shelters" campaign.

That means adoption prices are 50% off through August.

Since the campaign started, "Clear the Shelters" has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes.