Denver activates additional overnight shelters with cold weather expected over weekend

With cold weather expected over the weekend, the City and County of Denver is activating its Cold Weather Shelter plan.

As cold temperatures can cause serious danger to those who are unsheltered, city officials are encouraging people to come inside.

According to a press release from the city, the Department of Housing Stability (HOST) will open overnight shelter in the ballroom of the former Best Western hotel, 4595 Quebec St., and the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St., from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 30.

The city also says "individuals in need of shelter should be referred to the city's 'front door' shelter access points, which are also expanding their capacity for the cold weather. If those facilities reach capacity, they will refer people to St. Francis Center, 2323 Curtis St., for transportation between 6 and 9 p.m. each night to the Best Western and the Coliseum. After 9 p.m., individuals should be referred directly to the Coliseum."

For more information about shelter access, visit here.