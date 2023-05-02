Denver installs 20 mph speed limit signs on neighborhood streets

The City of Denver began installing reduced speed limit signs on neighborhood streets on Tuesday. The Denver City Council approved an ordinance change that reduces the speed limit on local streets citywide from 25 mph to 20 mph.

The first sign that reduces the speed limit from 25 to 20 mph was installed Tuesday morning in the University Hills neighborhood. It's part of the city's Vision Zero plan to reduce the speed limit in hopes of achieving the goal of no traffic-related deaths by 2030.

CBS

So far, 23 people have died on Denver roads this year. Last year, 82 people died total.

The reduced speed limit signs are a welcome sight for many people living in those neighborhoods.

"If I'm crossing the street or something, it's nice to feel a little bit safer when someone is doing 20 mph as opposed to 25 mph if they're making a turn and I'm crossing the street or something, it gives them a little bit more time to see me as I'm crossing the street," said Shane Schwallie.

In all, about 3,500 speed limit signs will be installed or replaced across 78 neighborhoods in the city. That will take about 3 years to complete.