Demonstrators at University of Denver gather at pro-Palestinian encampment amid order to leave

Hundreds of people gathered at a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Denver on Tuesday after an email from the university asked encampment participants to leave by 9 p.m.

By 9:30 p.m., CBS News Colorado footage shows hundreds of people gathered at the Cargenie Green near the center of campus, many holding Palestinian flags or signs expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Around 7 p.m., the university sent an email to students and faculty with that 9 p.m. deadline to clear out of the encampment.

Hundreds of people appeared at a pro-Palestinian encampment at Carnegie Green on the University of Denver campus on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. CBS

"We've lost confidence that the encampment can continue without further compromising operations and safety for all campus members. At an extended and productive meeting with encampment participants today, we informed them that the camp must close and asked them to clear the area voluntarily by 9:00 p.m. on May 21," the email says, in part. "We have offered our support to the encampment participants as they safely remove belongings. If participants choose not to voluntarily leave, the University will determine appropriate action to disband the camp. We have also offered our support to identify other safe avenues of free expression."

Around 9:50 p.m., a small number of counter-protesters appeared, at least one of whom was waving an Israeli flag.

A small number of pro-Israel counterprotesters appeared at a demonstration at a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Denver on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. CBS

The university sent an updated statement from Chancellor Jeremy Haefner and Provost Mary Clark around 10 p.m. to students and faculty:

"As you are likely aware, there is a large demonstration at the encampment site. During our meeting with the encampment student representatives today, we articulated multiple times that there were no plans to have police or campus safety dismantle the encampment tonight. We shared our desire to resolve this through a voluntary and cooperative approach. It was our expectation that the encampment would be dismantled by 9 p.m. and our interactions with the encampment participants indicated that was realistic to expect. We are disappointed that this is not what has happened and that participants chose this path forward, which is serving only to further threaten campus safety and operations. In the days ahead, University officials will determine the next steps in moving toward the disbandment of the camp. It is our continued expectation that all encampment participants be affiliated with DU as a current student, faculty, or staff member."

Organizers with the group DU for Palestine did not immediately respond to a request for comments about the demonstration Tuesday night, but on May 9, when they launched the encampment, they issued demands to the university.

In that statement, the organization asked the university to disclose its investments, divest from companies "invested in and responsible for the illegal occupation, apartheid, and genocide of Palestinians," boycott Israel economically and academically, publicly acknowledge "the ongoing genocide of Palestinians," call for a ceasefire and "protect free speech on campus."

A similar encampment at Auraria Campus, which had been up for about three weeks, was vacated on Saturday.