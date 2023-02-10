Watch CBS News
Sports

DeMarcus Ware headlines defensive-fueled 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

/ CBS/AP

Former Bronco DeMarcus Ware is among eight former professional football players and one former coach who will join the legends who are currently enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This year's class is comprised of five modern day, three senior inductees and one coach/contributor inductee.

The 2023 Hall of Fame induction class was unveiled during NFL Honors on Thursday night. Of the eight players selected, seven lined up on defense. There were no skill positions selected, a rarity in the 60-year history of the Hall of Fame.

Denver Broncos vs. San Diego Chargers, NFL Week 8
DeMarcus Ware John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Ware was a four-time All-Pro in Dallas and then helped Denver win a Super Bowl in the 2015 season.

He led the NFL in sacks twice and finished with 138 1/2 sacks in 12-year career.

A seven-time Pro Bowler with the Cowboys, Ware earned two more Pro Bowl nods after joining the Broncos in 2014.

Ware retired the season after the Broncos Super Bowl win.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 7:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.