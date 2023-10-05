Delta Dry Cleaners erupts in flames in southwestern Colorado

Delta Dry Cleaners in the town of Delta located in southwest Colorado, is no more. The business burned down on Wednesday.

A fire engulfs Delta Dry Cleaners on Oct. 4. Morfitt family

The dry cleaners is located in the corner of the building at 264 Main Street. Firefighters rushed to put out the flames just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other businesses on Main Street.

A fire at Delta Dry Cleaners in Delta on Oct. 4. Andrew Cool

During the firefight, businesses were evacuated and the roads surrounding the fire were closed. Several of those streets are expected to remain closed on Thursday during the investigation and cleanup.

What caused the fire is being investigated. One person reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.