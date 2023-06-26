Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride launches bid to become first openly trans member of Congress

Democratic Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride announced a Congressional bid on Monday that would make her the first openly trans member of U.S. Congress. McBride made history with her historic state Senate win in 2020, when she became the first openly trans state senator — and the highest-ranking elected trans official in American history.

"In Delaware, we've proven that small states can do BIG things. It's time to do it again," McBride said on Twitter alongside a campaign video announcing her run.

— Sen. Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) June 26, 2023

In a Twitter thread, McBride touted her legislative accomplishments during her time in the Delaware State Senate, including paid family leave and worker protections.

"When I ran for the State Senate with a plan to pass paid family and medical leave, political observers said it would take decades to get it done. We made it law in two years," she said.

The state senator also said that since her election in 2020, LGBTQ+ rights have been under attack by a faction of conservatives who have tried to use the community as a "scapegoat for their policy failures."

"As they've increased their attacks on families and kids, it has become even clearer: for our democracy to work, it needs to include all of us. If elected, I'll be the first openly trans member in Congress," she added.

Delaware only has one seat in the House of Representatives, and it is currently occupied by Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who has served in the role since 2017. Blunt Rochester has announced a 2024 bid for the Senate, which would leave her seat vacant for the first time in 7 years.

But since then, the far-right has tried to use the LGBTQ community as a scapegoat for their policy failures. — Sen. Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) June 26, 2023

Blunt Rochester previously endorsed McBride during her 2020 state Senate campaign, calling her a "tireless advocate and trailblazer."

McBride's current roster of campaign endorsements includes LGBTQ+ organizations like the Human Rights Campaign — where she formerly served as national press secretary — and fellow members of the Delaware House and Senate. Her campaign priorities include criminal justice reform, battling climate change and ensuring access to reproductive healthcare, according to the campaign's website.

"The Human Rights Campaign is proud to support Sen. Sarah McBride as she runs to represent the families of Delaware," Kelley Robinson, HRC President, said in a press release Monday.

"Her advocacy is desperately needed in Congress, and her compassion and courage is what the people of Delaware deserve," Robinson said.