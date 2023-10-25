Watch CBS News
Deion Sanders: Colorado Buffaloes have a "daunting task" against UCLA

"Where do we go from here?" Coach Prime asks team after loss to Stanford
"Where do we go from here?" Coach Prime asks team after loss to Stanford 00:31

After a dismal loss to Stanford, the Colorado Buffaloes are licking their wounds following a bye week and preparing for a tough, physical Pac 12 Conference opponent in the UCLA Bruins.

"Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" airs on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m.


"The secondary has to step it up. The defensive front has to step it up. We've got to protect Shadeur -- a daunting task this week against a team that's really well coached and their defense is phenomenal," said Deion Sanders on this week's "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean."

UCLA is 5-2 and leading the Pac 12 in total defense. They've only allowed nine touchdowns in 7 games and against the Cardinal they won 42-7.

"You're going to LA LA Land. Going to Hollywood. What's the key for the Buffs for coming home with the 'W'?" asked Romi Bean on the show, which airs on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

"We showed that we could be dominant in the second half early on in the season. We showed in our last game, in defeat, that we can be dominant in the first half. We've got to put it all together in the entire game," Sanders said.

Sanders praised the work Bruins Coach Chip Kelly has done with his team's defense this season.

"I love what he represents to college football," Sanders said. "His team is playing just like their coach used to back in the day."

