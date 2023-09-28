Deion Sanders says Colorado Buffaloes won't surprise any more opponents: "They've studied us, prepared for us"

Deion Sanders says there's a reason why Week 3 and Week 4 of this college football season have been tough sledding for his Colorado Buffaloes team. The Buffs escaped from the Rocky Mountain Showdown with a win over the Colorado State Rams in double overtime and lost big last weekend to the Oregon Ducks.

"The first two weeks it felt like all the energy was on your side. The last two weeks it feels like teams have been able to take some of that energy and use it," said Romi Bean on this week's edition of "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean," which airs at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday on CBS Colorado.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes is sacked by defensive end Jordan Burch and defensive lineman Taki Taimani #55 of the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. Tom Hauck/Getty Images

"I don't know that they've taken it," Sanders said. "I just think that they've assessed us wholeheartedly, they've studied us, they've prepared for us and we've got to do a better job of preparing for them and gameplanning them and being strategic about how we attack them. That's the difference."

And things don't get any easier in Week 5. On Saturday morning the Buffs host the No. 8 USC Trojans, a team they have never beaten in 16 meetings over the years.

"I just want to see us go out there and put our best foot forward," Sanders said.

As for what happened in Oregon?

"(We) got our butts kicked and we got beat, but there's so many things that we can adjust and we can fix and we can even be better," Sanders said.

Deion Sanders on this week's "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean." CBS

"Think about this. We're 3-1 and we're not satisfied," the coach said. "We have so much farther to go and we are going to get there."

"And we're upset because we know we can be better defensively, offensively, special teams."

Kickoff for the CU-USC game is at 10 a.m. at Folsom Field. The game is sold out, and Sanders says you can expect more star sightings on the Colorado sidelines.

"It's going to be something to behold," he said.

Sophomore safety Trevor Woods joins Sanders on this week's Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean. Don't miss it on Thursday night on CBS Colorado (6:30 p.m.)!