One of Deion Sanders' Colorado defensive standouts joins him for this week's "Coach's Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean"

The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for their first matchup of the season against a fellow Big 12 Conference team. They host Baylor Bears at Folsom Field in Boulder.

It comes after the Buffs big win over the Colorado State Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday. It was arguably their most complete game of the season.

Coach Deion Sanders is feeling good about the state of the team leading up to the start of conference play. The defense is a big reason for that. They gave up just 9 points to CSU, which is the fewest in the Coach Prime era.

One of the defensive standouts was linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green. He was an absolute heat-seeking missile in Fort Collins, just blowing guys up one after another.

On this week's episode of "Coach's Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" Hill-Green appeared as a special guest along with his coach, and they both talked about this next phase of CU's season.

"Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" airs on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS News Colorado (on air and stream).