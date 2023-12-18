Deion Sanders bulks up Colorado Buffaloes offensive line through the transfer portal

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has delivered on his promise to bring in offensive linemen to protect his often-hit quarterback son, Shedeur. He brought in linemen from the University of Houston, Connecticut, UTEP and two from Indiana. He also got one of the nation's top high school linemen and a junior college talent to come to play for the Buffs.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on Nov. 11, 2023 in Boulder. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Sanders vowed to upgrade his offensive front after a 3-0 start ended with a 4-8 finish in his first season in Boulder. Shedeur Sanders was sacked 52 times and sat out the season finale due to a fracture in his back.

Going into signing day this week, Coach Prime has so far landed Houston guard Tyler Johnson, UTEP guard Justin Mayers, Connecticut center Yakiri Walker and Indiana tackle Kahlil Benson and guard Matthew Bedford. He also added junior college player Issiah Walker Jr. and Jordan Seaton, a five-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

"I didn't want to go somewhere and just be another guy," Seaton said on "The Rich Eisen Show." "I wanted to make history and start from the ground up."

Former CU offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus says getting those in-the-trenches players to mesh will be the next challenge for the coach.

"There's no secret that an offensive line is by far the most difficult group to get to gel and most important group to get to gel," said Polumbus. "You go get those Band-Aids, but you certainly can't give up on the high schoolers."

Sanders relied heavily on the portal when he first arrived in Boulder from Jackson State (a nation-leading 56 newcomer transfers). But he couldn't change things overnight. Not to his expectations, anyway, and especially up front. The Buffaloes were also at the bottom in rushing during their final season in the Pac-12 before moving to the Big 12.

He bulked up his line through the portal, along with adding skill players such as Vanderbilt receiver Will Sheppard and University of Kentucky twins, quarterback Destin Wade and linebacker Keaten Wade.

Colorado's transfer class is currently rated No. 2 by 247Sports.