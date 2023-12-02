Deceased suspect accused of killing Cortez police sergeant identified

The man investigators say killed a police sergeant in southwestern Colorado earlier this week has been identified.

The Montezuma County Coroner's Office named the suspect in the shooting, which claimed the life of Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran, as 44-year-old Jason Campbell, of Ogden, Utah.

Moran was shot by Campbell on Wednesday during a traffic stop before other officers shot Campbell, killing Campbell, investigators said.

RELATED: Cortez Police Sgt. Michael Moran remembered after deadly shootout in southwest Colorado

Initially, police said there were multiple suspects. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said that they interviewed someone else who was in the car with Campbell, but that they've been released. They didn't say if there are still suspects being sought, but their investigation is ongoing.

Moran joined the Cortez Police Department in 2012 and served as a K9 officer at the department with his canine partner Otto, who retired in 2020. Moran previously served two combat tours in Iraq as a U.S. Marine.

He leaves behind two daughters and many friends and family, the department said.