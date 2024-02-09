Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway after body found outside Arapahoe County District Courthouse

By Kasey Richardson

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says an active investigation is underway after a body was found outside of a courthouse.

The sheriff's office tweeted around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning that investigators were working on a death investigation outside the Arapahoe County District Courthouse that's located at 7325 S Potomac Street. 

ACSO also says the investigation did not affect court operations. 

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates. 

First published on February 9, 2024 / 2:20 PM MST

