Death investigation underway after body found outside Arapahoe County District Courthouse
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says an active investigation is underway after a body was found outside of a courthouse.
The sheriff's office tweeted around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning that investigators were working on a death investigation outside the Arapahoe County District Courthouse that's located at 7325 S Potomac Street.
ACSO also says the investigation did not affect court operations.
CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates.
for more features.
