Deadly crash closes I-25 in Northern Colorado

By
Jennifer McRae
A deadly crash closed the southbound lanes of I-25 near Longmont/Lyons in a construction zone early Monday morning. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash involved a Ford Super Duty pickup truck and a work van just before 6 a.m. 

morning-copter-frame-91710.jpg
A deadly crash closed southbound lanes of I-25 near Mead. CBS

State troopers said the male driver of the pickup truck was dead when they arrived. His identity has not been released. 

The driver of the work van had no reported injuries, according to investigators. 

All southbound lanes were closed at mile marker 243. 

The Colorado State Patrol said there is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen. 

