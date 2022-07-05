1 dead, 3 injured in Denver 4th of July shooting

A 4th of July shooting in Denver left one person dead and three others injured. The shooting happened in the 2100 block of West Pacific Place on Monday night.

Initially, Denver police believed there were three people involved. However, they later learned of a fourth victim who self-transported to the hospital.

One adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The extent of the injuries to the others involved has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.