Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 3 injured in Denver 4th of July shooting

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A 4th of July shooting in Denver left one person dead and three others injured. The shooting happened in the 2100 block of West Pacific Place on Monday night. 

Initially, Denver police believed there were three people involved. However, they later learned of a fourth victim who self-transported to the hospital. 

One adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The extent of the injuries to the others involved has not been released. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 10:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.