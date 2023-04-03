CBS Colorado and Raise the Future present A Day for Wednesday's Child on April 12

CBS

Wednesday April 12 - 4:30am - 10:30pm on CBS News Colorado

Join CBS Colorado, 97.3 KBCO, and Raise the Future for A Day for Wednesday's Child on Wednesday, April 12th. CBS Colorado anchor, Mekialaya White, is hosting A Day for Wednesday's Child where she will introduce viewers to many children still waiting for homes and will share success stories of those children who have found loving homes. CBS Colorado viewers are encouraged to call in for adoption information or phone in pledges to support the work of Raise the Future.

To donate call 303-755-3975, text 2023DWC to 71777 or go to https://www.raisethefuture.org/upcoming-classes/a-day-for-wednesdays-child-2023.

To view Wednesday's Child segments go to https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/wednesdays-child/.