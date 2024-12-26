Colorado parents frustrated after learning about Jeffco chief of schools' termination, criminal investigation

Colorado parents of kids in Jefferson County Public Schools district are speaking out after learning the chief of schools was terminated from his role amid an ongoing criminal investigation.

CBS

"I'm scared as a parent right now," said Jeffco parent Joe Jameson.

Former Chief of Staff David Weiss was fired on Thursday, Dec. 19 following a school board meeting, according to the school district.

"This is like the top person," Trevor Flint, another parent in the district, said. "It's a huge shock."

The school district is remaining tight-lipped about the firing. A district spokesperson told CBS News Colorado, "At the direction of Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, we cannot share any further details at this time due to their open investigation."

"It's just so confusing. It's created this whole huge lack of trust in Jefferson County," Flint said.

Parents tell CBS Colorado they're feeling a lack of trust following the news because they never heard directly from the district about the termination. Instead, their information came from news articles or social media posts and, as of Christmas, they still have not received any correspondence from the district about Weiss' firing or the criminal investigation.

Former Jeffco Public Schools Chief of Schools David Weiss Jeffco Public Schools

"If something happened that caused immediate termination, obviously it's serious. And obviously the public and the parents have a right to know," said Samantha Robb, a parent who was considering sending her child to the district.

Jameson says parents have already felt a lack of trust in the district after months of multiple instances involving teachers being arrested for sexual assault involving students. While there is still no information on the nature of the criminal investigation, parents say not hearing directly from the district invites more speculation.

"It's been complete cricket. We've reached out and we've reached out to various members within the school district and not a word has come out of them," Jameson said.

Several attempts to reach Weiss for comment this week were unsuccessful.

"At the end of the day a statement would go a long way to ease parent's minds," said Jameson.

Several parents who make up the Facebook group Jeffco Kids First have come together to submit this open letter to the district's superintendent demanding "transparency, decisive action, and accountability" following Weiss' termination.