Dashiki Festival offers opportunity to explore African culture, heritage

Dashiki is colorful clothing originating in West Africa. The Dashiki Festival is a one-of-a-kind event where Dashiki fashion is on full display. The Colorado African Cultural Center designed the festival to celebrate all aspects of African heritage.

"We have different vendors with different African cuisines…mouth watering food. Asking everyone to come hungry. You don't want to miss this opportunity," said Sam Ogah, President and Founder of the Colorado African Cultural Center.

In addition to traditional food, there will be musical performances from several trending African artists. Vendors will be selling African goods and art. The highlight of the festival is the African fashion show.

"We do an open fashion show where you dress up from home, looking beautiful. Then when you come to the venue you enter to run for the contest. Then you have the opportunity to do the runway, and then we have judges. The judges are able to determine who has the best attire," Ogah explained.

There are first, second and third places prizes. The first place winner gets the honor of being the "Dashiki Queen." The festival is free and family-friendly this year with a goal of attracting a more diverse crowd who want to explore and understand more about African culture.

"It's an opportunity for everyone in Colorado to come learn more, get educated about the beauty of African heritage and culture," Ogah said on CBS Colorado Mornings at 9.

Ogah hopes this festival will increase awareness about African culture and foster unity, integration, and inclusion between different communities in Colorado.

The Dashiki Festival is Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Levitt Pavilion in Denver.