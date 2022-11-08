Dashcam video shows first moments of 100-car 6th Avenue pileup as it happened

New video shows the 100-car pileup in Denver that happened on Friday.

This happened on westbound 6th Avenue just before Kalamath Street during the cold and slick morning commute.

Dozens of cars collided in the lanes heading into the city.

This video, taken by a motorist who didn't want to be identified, captures when some drivers spun out-of-control and crashed into other cars.

It took hours to clear the road and tow trucks hauled many of the vehicles involved to Empower Field at Mile High.

Shockingly, there were only minor injuries reported, although one person did have to be extricated from their car.