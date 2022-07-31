Watch CBS News
Local News

Daron Marquel Ellis pleads guilty to shooting park ranger in 2021

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Daron Marquel Ellis pleads guilty to shooting park ranger in 2021
Daron Marquel Ellis pleads guilty to shooting park ranger in 2021 00:34

CBS4 learned Saturday, a Colorado man pleaded guilty to federal charges earlier in July after shooting a park ranger in December 2021.

Daron-Marquel-Ellis.jpg
Daron Marquel Ellis (credit: Douglas County)

Daron Marquel Ellis had already led state troopers on a chase in a stolen car earlier in the day back in December when a park ranger stopped him at one of the entrances to Rocky Mountain National Park.

That's when Ellis started firing. The ranger was hit, but his protective vest stopped the bullet.

The ranger returned fire and hit Ellis in the leg before backup arrived to take Ellis into custody.

Ellis faces up to 20 years in prison for attempted murder of a federal officer.

His sentencing was  scheduled for October.

RELATED: Daron Marquel Ellis, Suspect In Rocky Mountain National Park Shooting, Charged With Assaulting Ranger

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 4:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.