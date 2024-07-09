"Darkfield" to bring unique auditory experience to Denver Center for the Performing Arts

For the first time, ever audiences in Denver will be immersed in a theatrical experience in a pitch-black environment. "Darkfield," Denver Center for the Performing Arts' latest immersive experience, opens this weekend in downtown Denver.

"Darkfield" is a one-of-a-kind experience that forces audiences to lean heavily into their hearing.

Ticket holders are taken into air conditioned shipping containers that have been retrofitted to place audiences in alternate realities.

In Denver, those experiences include "Flight," "Coma" and "Séance." "Flight" takes audiences into a simulated flight on an airline. "Séance" simulates a formal dining experience, and "Coma" places audiences in bunks.

The containers take audiences into complete darkness, eliminating their ability to see others or even their own hands. By doing so, the experience forces you to listen heavily to a 3D audible experience. The level of surround sound in the headsets makes you feel like people are around you, who in reality are not.

CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas was given exclusive access to the experience before it opened to the public. In an effort to not ruin the experience for others, he promised not to explain some of the surprises of the experience. And cameras were not allowed into the experiences during their operation in an effort to not ruin the dark experience.

However, he said this experience makes people question what their reality is by placing them in a physical and audible experience, which makes you feel you're somewhere other than Denver.

There are times the experience can jolt audiences or cause them to experience some fear. However, that was intentional according to the creators.

This is the first time "Darkfield" has opened for an extended stay in the United States. The experience has previously entertained audiences in countries like Australia, England, China, Turkey and more.

"Darkfield" has been extended in Denver through September 1. Visit the DCPA website to learn more.