Sun glare danger prompts closures of eastbound I-70 in Colorado every morning through February

Dangerously bright sun glares in Colorado's early morning hours are prompting temporary closures for drivers.

Every morning between sunrise and 8:30 a.m., drivers can expect I-70 eastbound approaching Floyd Hill east of Idaho Springs to be closed. That's from Mile Marker 248 to 244. These closures will last from November 2024 through February 2025.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol made the decision on the closures. CSP will provide barricades so no one will be allowed through. These closures have to happen as it can be a life-or-death situation, CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison says.

A handout photo from the Colorado Department of Transportation shows the glare motorists can face when driving east during sunrise. CDOT

"We absolutely have to do this for the safety of motorists," Rollison said. "It's a life issue. We want them to get to their destinations, to work and to get home safely. In order for them to do that, if you were traveling on eastbound I-70 in the morning hours and it's a sunny day, for everyone's safety, we must close down that roadway."

If a sun glare safety closure is in place along eastbound I-70 CDOT says to be aware of the following:

Traffic headed eastbound on I-70 will be rerouted at US 6 (Exit 244) at the bottom of Floyd Hill;

Motorists can either stay the course on US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon, or they can take the eastbound I-70 Frontage Road (US 40) and get back onto I-70 at Beaver Brook (Exit 248);

Truckers should be aware, there are height restrictions in the tunnels along US 6 Clear Creek Canyon. No vehicles over 12' 7" can travel this route;

The closures average around 45 minutes to an hour and can occur between sunrise and 8:30 a.m. from November through February each year.

CDOT is also providing these safety tips: