Dancing with the Denver Stars glides into its 12th year

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is hosting it's 12th annual Dancing with the Denver Stars on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The performance gala is in-person for the first time in a couple of years, but there is a virtual option to see the fun.

Dancing with the Denver Stars in 2018. CBS

Notable members of the business, nonprofit, and government communities come together to show off their dancing skills. The stars have been practicing their routines for months, and are ready for their moment in the spotlight.

"Most of them have never danced in their lives. They've never been in public in this way, and I thought, 'How courageous!' I always thank them for being so courageous," said Cleo Parker Robinson, co-founder of the dance troupe.

This year's stars include:

Andrea Fulton, Denver Art Museum

Bee Harris, Denver Urban Spectrum

Cedric Pride, Cedric Pride Entertainment

Dave Espinosa, Mortenson

Debbie Herrera, CHFA

Georg Hill, Office of Mayor Michael B. Hancock

Kenneth Crowley Sr., The Crowley Foundation

Liz Gardner, Xcel Energy

Megan Scremin, Special Olympics Colorado

Miles Malon, RMES Communications Inc.

Romita Wadwa, Empower

Zelda DeBoyes, Retired Court Administrator

Money raised from the Dancing with the Denver Stars gala goes to Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Arts-In-Education programs. Members of the dance troupe go to various schools to teach young people dance. They focus on traditional dances from various cultures as well as modern hip-hop dancing. At a time when schools are having to cut arts classes, this kind of education bring important messages for young people.

"That part of learning yourself…your body. Whatever the body is, whatever the body is. You learn how it functions, find out how it feels. You find out how to love your body, and love your life," Parker Robinson said.

LINK: For more information about Dancing with the Denver Stars