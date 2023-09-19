Dalton Risner signs deal with Minnesota Vikings
Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner has signed a one year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
Risner, who is from Wiggins, Colorado, was considered one of the top NFL free agents remaining on the market in the Vikings are in dire need of some offensive line help after injuries to Christian Darrisaw, Garrett Bradbury, and Oli Udoh.
The Broncos drafted Risner in the second round and he played for his hometown team for four years before entering free agency in the offseason.
Risner visited with the Vikings about a month ago during training camp but didn't end up signing with them at that time.
It's not known yet what role Risner will play, if any, when the team takes on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
