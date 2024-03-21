Dahlia Street bridge northbound lane over I-76 in Commerce City to be closed until fall

The northbound lane of the Dahlia Street bridge northbound lane over I-76 in Commerce City is to be closed until fall, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT says the damage to the bridge happened when a tractor-trailer struck the edge of the bridge on Monday. Officials say the bridge is considered safe in its current condition as it was reopened early Thursday morning.

CDOT

The department says it will continue to monitor the bridge until a "contract is awarded to repair the bridge later in the spring with construction following."

Here are the following northbound detours motorists can take:

East on CO 224 (74th Street)

North on US 85

East on I-76

West on 88th Avenue to Dahlia Street

The bridge is open to southbound traffic, but CDOT advises drivers to use caution in the area.