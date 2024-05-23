Medina Alert issued after minivan hits cyclist in Denver

Police in Denver are asking for help locating a minivan they believe was involved in a hit and run on Wednesday in the northeastern part of the city. It happened in the area of 36th Avenue and Quebec Street, and a Medina Alert was issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation afterwards.

Investigators say the minivan struck and seriously injured a cyclist at 6:30 p.m. and left the scene. It was described as a white 2002 Kia Sedona.

Denver Police

If you see the van, you are asked to call Denver police at 720-913-2000. It is believed to have front-end damage from the collision, and it had a temporary Colorado license plate with the number 6209647.