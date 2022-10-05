Denver's latest fashion show features indigenous designers

A fashion show unlike any other is coming to Denver. The Cultural Runway Series: ȞOPA highlights Native American designers from tribes with historic ties to our region.

The runway show will feature designs by Sky Eagle Collection, Sage Mountain Flower, Red Berry Woman and Choke Cherry Creek.

"Fashion is a way of expressing a personal point of view, but also the designers are expressing their point of view," says Shanna Shelby from Denver Arts & Venues. "It's really important to hear the indigenous point of view, and fashion is a way it can be relatable."

The show is directly connected to the art exhibitions currently on display at the McNichols Civic Center building. They include mixed media works by Melanie Yazzie and "The Red Road Project," an exhibit that explores Native American experiences through a first-person narrative.

Melanie Yazzie

The fashion show is coming up Saturday, October 15 at 7pm. Ticketholders will also get the chance to shop the Ȟopa marketplace, which will feature art and merchandise for sale from regional Native artists and vendors. Tickets start at $10 and are available here.