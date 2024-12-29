Cub Scout pack offers Christmas tree pickup in Colorado town of Parker

If you live in Parker, you can get rid of your Christmas tree in a sustainable way and help a local Cub Scout pack.

CBS

Cubs from Pack 396 have been spotted roaming around Parker, picking up trees at every turn.

9-year-old Bear Cub Riker Reese doesn't hesitate to get the job done, loading trees into his father's truck by himself.

"It was pretty heavy, but I can lug it in there," Riker said.

His sister, 6-year-old Evie, is a Cub Scout, too. Boy Scouts of America began allowing girls to join in 2018, so Pack 396 is co-ed.

"I'm a Tiger now, and I love my friends," said Evie.

Like any Cub Scout, she's always prepared.

"I have lots of snacks in here," said Evie, while showing off her backpack.

Their dad, Pack 396 Cubmaster Jared Reese, drives the team to homes around town who have signed up online and left their bare real trees out front.

"They love it. This is a lot of fun, because it kind of gets them outside ... you know, gives them opportunities to do real work and really help," Jared said.

"If we don't pick up their trees, they will rot away and they will have no second use," Riker said.

Once the Cubs pick the trees up, they bring them to a park, where the Town of Parker turns them into mulch which then is free for the community to use.

"It's where they grind the tree into mulch, and it's kind of what we have in our backyard," said Evie.

The pack asks for a $10 donation.

"We use this to fund our scholarships for the pack. So if any kids can't afford dues, or if our leaders want to take extra training, we cover that for them with the money that we make from this fundraiser," Jared said.

It helps children experience all that scouting brings.

"Camping and adventure camp," Riker said. "Like group camps, family camps, weekly meetings, parades."

"The Scout Law and the Scout Oath," said Evie.

It's an example of young Cubs building character, one tree at a time.

"Seeing the kids live by the Scout Oath and Law, that's what it's all about," Jared said.

The pack will be picking up trees in the Parker area on December 28 and 29, plus January 4 and 5. You can request a pickup at coloradopack396.com.