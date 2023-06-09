CU police searching for three suspects in early morning robbery

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department says they are investigating an early morning assault in the 30th and Baseline area at Williams Village, the victim claims they were robbed.

Police issued an Emergency Alert at 4:39 Friday morning:

CU EMERGENCY ALERT: Assault just occurred 30th & Baseline area at Williams Village. Police are responding. Avoid the area. — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) June 9, 2023

Two additional alerts were sent out with limited suspect information. They say the suspects are three black men last seen in a newer model, 4-door, royal blue Toyota Camry and are no longer at the scene.

Police ask if you have additional information to please call them at (303) 492-6666