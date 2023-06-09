Watch CBS News
Local News

CU police searching for three suspects in early morning robbery

By Joel Hillan

/ CBS Colorado

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department says they are investigating an early morning assault in the 30th and Baseline area at Williams Village, the victim claims they were robbed.  

Police issued an Emergency Alert at 4:39 Friday morning:

Two additional alerts were sent out with limited suspect information. They say the suspects are three black men last seen in a newer model, 4-door, royal blue Toyota Camry and are no longer at the scene.

Police ask if you have additional information to please call them at (303) 492-6666  

First published on June 9, 2023 / 5:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.