CU Boulder police search for person of interest after electric vehicle charging station damaged
University of Colorado Boulder police are searching for a person of interest suspected of damaging an electric vehicle charging station. The incident occurred late Dec. 1 in a CU Boulder-owned parking lot on University Hill.
Poilce have released images of the individual. Anyone with information is asked to call CUPD's non-emergency line at 303-492-6666 and reference case number 2022-2078.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.