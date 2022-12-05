Watch CBS News
CU Boulder police search for person of interest after electric vehicle charging station damaged

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

University of Colorado Boulder police are searching for a person of interest suspected of damaging an electric vehicle charging station. The incident occurred late Dec. 1 in a CU Boulder-owned parking lot on University Hill.

Poilce have released images of the individual. Anyone with information is asked to call CUPD's non-emergency line at 303-492-6666 and reference case number 2022-2078. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
December 5, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

